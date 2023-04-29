Jhony Brito starts for the New York Yankees against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank 10th in MLB play with 33 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas' .434 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Rangers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.258).

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.2 runs per game (161 total).

The Rangers are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .335.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.179).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Eovaldi is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Eovaldi is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Nick Lodolo 4/25/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Martín Pérez Luke Weaver 4/26/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jon Gray Graham Ashcraft 4/27/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 4/28/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Clarke Schmidt 4/29/2023 Yankees - Home Nathan Eovaldi Jhony Brito 4/30/2023 Yankees - Home Martín Pérez Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jon Gray Zac Gallen 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Andrew Heaney Zac Gallen 5/5/2023 Angels - Away Jacob deGrom Tyler Anderson 5/6/2023 Angels - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.