On Saturday, Nate Lowe (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263 with one homer.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has had an RBI in 13 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

