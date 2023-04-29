On Saturday, Marcus Semien (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this year (50.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (61.5%), including seven multi-run games (26.9%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (75.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

