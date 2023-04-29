The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (batting .273 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras has four doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .216.
  • In seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), Taveras has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Taveras has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.39 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 26 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 6.11 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
