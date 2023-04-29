Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (batting .273 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has four doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .216.
- In seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), Taveras has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Taveras has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.39 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 26 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 6.11 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
