On Saturday, Josh Jung (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung has four doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .269.
  • Jung has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Jung has driven home a run in eight games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.39 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
  • Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.11 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
