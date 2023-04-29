Alex Killorn and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Amalie Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Killorn interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex Killorn vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Killorn has averaged 17:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +18.

Killorn has a goal in 28 games this year out of 82 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 50 of 82 games this season, Killorn has registered a point, and 17 of those games included multiple points.

Killorn has an assist in 31 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

Killorn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.4% that he goes over.

Killorn has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 19 65 Points 16 28 Goals 7 37 Assists 9

