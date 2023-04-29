Adolis Garcia and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito on April 29 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .265 with four doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 28th in slugging.

In 64.0% of his games this season (16 of 25), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In five games this season, he has homered (20.0%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).

Garcia has an RBI in 13 of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 of 25 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

