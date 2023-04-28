Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has three doubles, a triple and six walks while batting .326.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Jankowski has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Schmidt (0-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.30, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.
