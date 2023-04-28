Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has a double, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .215.
- Grossman will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer in his last games.
- This year, Grossman has recorded at least one hit in 12 of 20 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Grossman has an RBI in five of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In eight games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Schmidt (0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .298 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.