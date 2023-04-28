Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .845, fueled by an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .485. All three of those stats are best among Texas hitters this season.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 59th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (40.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has driven home a run in 12 games this year (48.0%), including more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 64.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 28.0%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (75.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (66.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.
