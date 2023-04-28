Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Marlins.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .258 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- In 73.1% of his 26 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has had an RBI in 12 games this year (46.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%).
- He has scored in 13 of 26 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
