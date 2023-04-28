Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 24 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .255 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 24), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 54.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 29.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 6.30 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .298 to his opponents.
