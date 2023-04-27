Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Yankees on April 27, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Marcus Semien and other players on the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers prior to their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 27 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .278/.355/.474 slash line on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has put up 24 hits with four doubles, seven home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 29 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .264/.314/.538 on the season.
- Garcia takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and nine RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 22
|5-for-5
|5
|3
|8
|16
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Cole Stats
- Gerrit Cole (4-0) will take the mound for the Yankees, his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Cole has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (.79), fourth in WHIP (.794), and 28th in K/9 (9.5).
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 22
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Twins
|Apr. 16
|9.0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 11
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 5
|6.1
|3
|1
|1
|8
|3
|vs. Giants
|Mar. 30
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|11
|2
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 21 hits with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, 17 walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.392/.443 so far this season.
- Torres will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Apr. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 24 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .267/.364/.522 on the season.
- Judge enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Apr. 26
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
