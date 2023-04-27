On Thursday, April 27 at 8:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (14-11) visit the Texas Rangers (14-10) at Globe Life Field. Gerrit Cole will get the call for the Yankees, while Andrew Heaney will take the hill for the Rangers.

The Yankees are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rangers (+145). A 7.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Rangers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (4-0, 0.79 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (2-1, 4.34 ERA)

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Yankees have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 5-2 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win four times (57.1%) in those games.

The Rangers have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+310) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+280) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Adolis García 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

