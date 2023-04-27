The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will meet on Thursday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Adolis Garcia among those expected to step up at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +135 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +135 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their foes are 7-2-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rangers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has played as an underdog of +135 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas' games have gone over the total in 16 of its 24 chances.

The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-4 6-6 6-3 8-7 11-7 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.