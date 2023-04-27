On Thursday, Jonah Heim (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is batting .286 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • In 68.4% of his games this year (13 of 19), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 21.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heim has driven in a run in eight games this season (42.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (31.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), including four multi-run games (21.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.36 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
  • The Yankees are sending Cole (4-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a .79 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (.79), fourth in WHIP (.794), and 28th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.