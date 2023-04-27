Ezequiel Duran -- hitting .313 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .277 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.

Duran has had a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits three times (17.6%).

He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (17.6%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

