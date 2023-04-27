Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins meet at Truist Park on Thursday (first pitch at 12:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Kyle Wright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Wright Stats

Kyle Wright (0-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his fourth start of the season.

Wright will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Wright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Apr. 22 5.0 7 4 3 2 1 at Royals Apr. 16 5.2 4 2 2 6 3 vs. Reds Apr. 11 3.0 4 4 4 3 4

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 37 hits with nine doubles, four home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .363/.454/.569 on the year.

Acuna has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Apr. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Apr. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 3

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has two doubles, a triple, seven home runs, seven walks and 23 RBI (26 total hits).

He's slashed .268/.321/.526 so far this season.

Albies enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a triple, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Apr. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 2-for-5 0 0 3 4 vs. Astros Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 1 2 5

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 32 hits with five doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .421/.494/.553 so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Apr. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 20 hits with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 10 runs.

He has a slash line of .244/.340/.524 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Braves Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Apr. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 23 3-for-3 1 0 0 4 at Guardians Apr. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

