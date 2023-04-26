Warriors vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.
Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-1.5
|234.5
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- In 43 of 82 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points.
- Golden State has an average point total of 236.1 in its contests this year, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Warriors have gone 39-43-0 ATS this season.
- Golden State has won 37, or 62.7%, of the 59 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Golden State has a record of 36-19, a 65.5% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warriors have a 55.6% chance to win.
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score above 234.5 points.
- Sacramento's games this year have had a 238.8-point total on average, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Sacramento has compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- The Kings have been victorious in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Sacramento has a record of 13-17, a 43.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|43
|52.4%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
|Kings
|46
|56.1%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- Five of Warriors' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Golden State owns a better record against the spread at home (27-14-0) than it does in away games (12-29-0).
- The 118.9 points per game the Warriors score are just 0.8 more points than the Kings give up (118.1).
- Golden State is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over four times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).
- The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.
- When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.
Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|29-30
|45-37
|Kings
|45-37
|18-13
|40-42
Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights
|Warriors
|Kings
|118.9
|120.7
|2
|1
|29-17
|34-15
|34-12
|40-9
|117.1
|118.1
|21
|25
|34-18
|33-11
|39-13
|32-12
