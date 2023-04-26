The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 3-for-5 last time in action, take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has three doubles, a triple and six walks while batting .341.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 10 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has not gone deep in his 17 games this year.

In four games this season, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings