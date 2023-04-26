The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 3-for-5 last time in action, take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski has three doubles, a triple and six walks while batting .341.
  • Jankowski has picked up a hit in 10 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has not gone deep in his 17 games this year.
  • In four games this season, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Reds' 5.10 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.87), 27th in WHIP (1.167), and 44th in K/9 (7.9).
