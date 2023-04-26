Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .988, fueled by an OBP of .442 to go with a slugging percentage of .545. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his 24 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has driven home a run in six games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (62.5%), including five games with multiple runs (20.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (58.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 49th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.