After batting .233 with a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman has a double, two home runs and seven walks while batting .211.
  • Grossman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.
  • Grossman has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • Grossman has had an RBI in five games this season (27.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In seven games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 5.10 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 1.87 ERA ranks eighth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
