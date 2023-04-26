Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, April 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson is hitting .261 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.
  • He ranks 77th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • In 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 24), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 11 games this year (45.8%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 54.2% of his games this year (13 of 24), he has scored, and in five of those games (20.8%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Alcantara (1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
