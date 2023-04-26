The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.857) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

Semien will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 73.9% of his games this season (17 of 23), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (39.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in five games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 12 games this season (52.2%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (26.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 14 of 23 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (90.9%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (72.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings