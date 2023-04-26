Bucks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 5
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 12-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 3-1.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 12)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 51.2% of the time, 14.6% less often than the Bucks (42-35-5) this year.
- Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (41 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 54-12, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Bucks Performance Insights
- Offensively, Milwaukee is averaging 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is allowing 113.3 points per contest on defense (14th-ranked).
- The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.8 assists per game.
- The Bucks rank fourth-best in the NBA by sinking 14.8 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 10th in the league at 36.8%.
- Milwaukee is attempting 50.1 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 55.4% of the shots it has taken (and 65.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 40.3 treys per contest, which are 44.6% of its shots (and 34.7% of the team's buckets).
Heat Performance Insights
- Offensively Miami is the worst team in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.