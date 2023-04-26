On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (.362 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (23) this season while batting .258 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 22 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.7% of them.

In 22.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has an RBI in 12 of 22 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 63.6% of his games this season (14 of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings