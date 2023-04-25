Travis Jankowski -- batting .286 with a double, a triple, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .308 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.

In 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.

Jankowski has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once six times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings