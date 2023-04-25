Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Travis Jankowski -- batting .286 with a double, a triple, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .308 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.
- In 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Jankowski has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (18.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, one per game).
- The Reds will look to Weaver (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.