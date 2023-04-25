The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .341 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .977, fueled by an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .537. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 17 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (13.0%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 23 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings