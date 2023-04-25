Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI last time in action, battle Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .282 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 17 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has driven home a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 11 games this year (52.4%), including four multi-run games (19.0%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, one per game).
- Weaver (0-1) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
