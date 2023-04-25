Ezequiel Duran -- batting .367 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .310 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Duran will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer in his last outings.
  • In 60.0% of his games this year (nine of 15), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Duran has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 5.06 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
  • The Reds will look to Weaver (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.