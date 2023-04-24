Robbie Grossman -- hitting .200 with a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the mound, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and two walks) in his last game against the Athletics.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .208 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.

Grossman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.

In nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), Grossman has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In 23.5% of his games this season, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven games this season (41.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings