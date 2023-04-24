How to Watch the Rangers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers will look to Marcus Semien for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.
Rangers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 27 total home runs.
- Texas ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .435.
- The Rangers have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.261).
- Texas has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 6.6 runs per game (139 total runs).
- The Rangers rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .342.
- The Rangers strike out 8.3 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Texas has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.166).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Eovaldi will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/18/2023
|Royals
|W 12-2
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Brad Keller
|4/19/2023
|Royals
|W 12-3
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Brady Singer
|4/21/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|JP Sears
|4/22/2023
|Athletics
|W 18-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Kyle Muller
|4/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Nick Lodolo
|4/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Luke Weaver
|4/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/27/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gerrit Cole
|4/28/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Jhony Brito
