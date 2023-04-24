After batting .067 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Edward Cabrera) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .078 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in four of 16 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Ozuna has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of 16 games so far this year.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings