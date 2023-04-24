Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Amalie Arena showcases the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs meeting at 7:30 PM on Monday, April 24 ET, airing on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Maple Leafs are ahead in the series 2-1.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Lightning-Maple Leafs matchup on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX
  • Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/22/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TOR
4/20/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-2 TOR
4/18/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-3 TB
4/11/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 TOR
12/20/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-1 TOR

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Lightning score the eighth-most goals in the league (280 total, 3.4 per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Lightning have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 38 goals over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 82 31 80 111 98 57 100%
Brayden Point 82 50 44 94 45 51 50.5%
Steven Stamkos 81 33 51 84 54 26 53.8%
Alex Killorn 82 28 37 65 54 40 50%
Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • The Maple Leafs' total of 220 goals given up (2.7 per game) is seventh in the NHL.
  • With 278 goals (3.4 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's ninth-best offense.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0%
William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4%
Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5%
John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4%
Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.