After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .272 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Jung has had a hit in 16 of 20 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has had an RBI in six games this season (30.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 of 20 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings