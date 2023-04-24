Ezequiel Duran -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .263.

Duran is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), Duran has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In three games this season (21.4%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 4 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings