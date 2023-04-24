Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Monday at Truist Park against Edward Cabrera, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

The Braves are -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+220). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSO

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -275 +220 8 +100 -120 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 12 of the 19 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (63.2%).

Atlanta has played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 73.3% chance to win.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-9-1 record against the over/under.

The Braves have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-6 10-2 5-3 9-5 8-6 6-2

