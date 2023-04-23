Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom is hitting .300 with a double and a walk.
- Grissom has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Grissom has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Javier (2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.68), 26th in WHIP (1.136), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
