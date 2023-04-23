Robbie Grossman -- batting .156 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .196 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Grossman is batting .313 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Grossman has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In three games this season (18.8%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 16 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings