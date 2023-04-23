When the Texas Rangers (13-7) and Oakland Athletics (4-17) match up in the series rubber match at Globe Life Field on Sunday, April 23, Jacob deGrom will get the call for the Rangers, while the Athletics will send Kyle Muller to the hill. The game will start at 2:35 PM ET.

The Athletics are +260 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-350). Texas is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). The total is 7 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: deGrom - TEX (1-0, 3.48 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (0-1, 7.23 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -350 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 4-2 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (19%) in those games.

The Athletics have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 4th Win AL West +450 - 3rd

