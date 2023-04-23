Kyle Muller gets the nod for the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at Globe Life Field against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank ninth-best in MLB play with 26 total home runs.

Texas' .436 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Rangers rank sixth in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.7 runs per game (134 total).

The Rangers are sixth in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.

Rangers hitters strike out 8.4 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff is ninth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 3.49 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.197).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jacob deGrom (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went four scoreless innings without allowing a hit.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Royals W 4-0 Away Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/18/2023 Royals W 12-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/19/2023 Royals W 12-3 Away Martín Pérez Brady Singer 4/21/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Jon Gray JP Sears 4/22/2023 Athletics W 18-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shintaro Fujinami 4/23/2023 Athletics - Home Jacob deGrom Kyle Muller 4/24/2023 Reds - Away Nathan Eovaldi Nick Lodolo 4/25/2023 Reds - Away Martín Pérez Luke Weaver 4/26/2023 Reds - Away Jon Gray Graham Ashcraft 4/27/2023 Yankees - Home Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 4/28/2023 Yankees - Home Jacob deGrom Clarke Schmidt

