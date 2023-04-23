Sunday's 9:30 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center features the Nuggets' Jamal Murray as a player to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nuggets' Last Game

On Friday, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 120-111, led by Michael Porter Jr. with 25 points (plus two assists and nine rebounds). Edwards was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 36 points, and he chipped in five assists and seven boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Michael Porter Jr. 25 9 2 1 1 4 Nikola Jokic 20 11 12 1 0 2 Jamal Murray 18 6 9 2 1 1

Timberwolves' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 36 7 5 3 1 3 Karl-Anthony Towns 27 7 1 1 1 2 Rudy Gobert 18 10 3 0 0 0

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray puts up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Porter puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards is averaging a team-leading 24.6 points per contest. And he is delivering 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Rudy Gobert is the Timberwolves' top rebounder (11.6 per game), and he delivers 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fourth in the league.

Kyle Anderson is averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, making 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Mike Conley leads the Timberwolves in assists (6.7 per game), and puts up 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaylen Nowell gives the Timberwolves 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown DEN 13.9 3.8 3.2 1.4 0.8 0.4 Anthony Edwards MIN 27.3 4.8 4.6 1.7 1.2 2.8 Jamal Murray DEN 15.1 2.8 4.6 0.8 0.5 2.2 Karl-Anthony Towns MIN 17.8 8.4 2.8 0.1 0.5 2.1 Aaron Gordon DEN 11.7 5.9 2.7 0.6 0.5 0.6 Rudy Gobert MIN 11.6 11.6 2.4 0.5 1 0

