The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are dealing with just one player on the injury report heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center on Sunday, April 23 at 9:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Timberwolves 120-111 on Friday. Michael Porter Jr. led the way with a team-leading 25 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Anthony Edwards notched 36 points in the loss for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2.0 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9 Josh Minott SF Questionable Ankle 3.1 1.7 0.3

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.

Denver has a 38-4 record when scoring more than 115.8 points.

On offense, the Nuggets have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 108.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and allow 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves put up only 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

Minnesota has put together a 29-16 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Timberwolves are posting 115.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, producing 111.0 points per contest.

Minnesota hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.3 on average.

The Timberwolves' 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in the NBA, and the 111.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 10th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 223.5

