After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .200 with three doubles, a triple and a walk.

In four of nine games this year, Taveras has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In two games this year, Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

