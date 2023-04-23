After going 2-for-6 with two RBI in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .286.

Jung is batting .273 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

In 16 of 19 games this season (84.2%) Jung has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (31.6%).

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 19), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.8%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

