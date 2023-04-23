Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Athletics.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .265 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Duran is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- This year, Duran has recorded at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 8.08 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
- Muller (0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 13 hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .346 against him.
