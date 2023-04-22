After batting .290 with three doubles, a triple, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Shintaro Fujinami) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .313 with three doubles, a triple and five walks.

In 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has not homered in his 13 games this season.

In four games this season, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 13 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings