Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Andrew Heaney, who will start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

The Athletics are +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rangers (-225). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -225 +185 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers covered in its most recent game with a spread. For three games in a row, Texas and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers in that span being nine runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won seven of the 11 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (63.6%).

Texas has a record of 2-1 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rangers a 69.2% chance to win.

Texas has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have had a spread set for just one contest this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-4 6-3 5-2 7-5 10-5 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.