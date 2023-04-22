Saturday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (12-7) versus the Oakland Athletics (4-16) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on April 22.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (1-1) for the Texas Rangers and Shintaro Fujinami (0-3) for the Oakland Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 11 times and won seven, or 63.6%, of those games.

Texas has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 116 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 3.51 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule