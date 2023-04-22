Saturday's MLB schedule features the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

How to watch all the games in the MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Yankees (12-8) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (12-8)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.271 AVG, 6 HR, 11 RBI)

Aaron Judge (.271 AVG, 6 HR, 11 RBI) TOR Key Player: Matt Chapman (.380 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)

NYY Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -173 +149 7.5

The Minnesota Twins (11-9) take on the Washington Nationals (6-13)

The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Joey Gallo (.259 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI)

Joey Gallo (.259 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI) WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.260 AVG, 3 HR, 9 RBI)

MIN Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -284 +234 7

The Chicago Cubs (12-7) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-11)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.365 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.365 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI) LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.238 AVG, 8 HR, 16 RBI)

LAD Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -137 +116 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (9-12) play host to the Colorado Rockies (6-15)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Saturday at 3:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.308 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

Alec Bohm (.308 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.291 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI)

PHI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -186 +158 9.5

The Cleveland Guardians (10-9) play host to the Miami Marlins (10-9)

The Marlins will take to the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 2 HR, 12 RBI)

José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 2 HR, 12 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.438 AVG, 1 HR, 7 RBI)

CLE Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -140 +119 7

The San Francisco Giants (6-12) take on the New York Mets (13-7)

The Mets will take to the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.319 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.319 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.293 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

SF Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -123 +104 8.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (17-3) take on the Chicago White Sox (7-13)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.284 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.284 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.271 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI)

TB Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -190 +161 7

The Cleveland Guardians (10-9) play the Miami Marlins (10-9)

The Marlins will take to the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Saturday at 6:25 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:25 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 2 HR, 12 RBI)

José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 2 HR, 12 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.438 AVG, 1 HR, 7 RBI)

CLE Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -137 +118 7

The Pittsburgh Pirates (14-7) face the Cincinnati Reds (7-13)

The Reds will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.280 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.280 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.314 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI)

PIT Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -154 +130 9

The Baltimore Orioles (12-7) face the Detroit Tigers (7-11)

The Tigers will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.292 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.292 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)

BAL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -176 +151 8.5

The Texas Rangers (12-7) play host to the Oakland Athletics (4-16)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.282 AVG, 4 HR, 18 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.282 AVG, 4 HR, 18 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.325 AVG, 4 HR, 11 RBI)

TEX Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -236 +196 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (14-6) host the Boston Red Sox (11-10)

The Red Sox will hit the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Willy Adames (.253 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI)

Willy Adames (.253 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI) BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.341 AVG, 3 HR, 10 RBI)

MIL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -132 +111 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (14-6) host the Houston Astros (10-10)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.369 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.369 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.294 AVG, 4 HR, 15 RBI)

ATL Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -111 -107 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (12-9) play host to the San Diego Padres (10-12)

The Padres will take to the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Ketel Marte (.284 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI)

Ketel Marte (.284 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI) SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.349 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)

SD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -147 +126 9.5

The Los Angeles Angels (10-10) play the Kansas City Royals (4-16)

The Royals will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.263 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)

Hunter Renfroe (.263 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.260 AVG, 3 HR, 7 RBI)

LAA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -186 +158 9.5

The Seattle Mariners (9-11) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (8-12)

The Cardinals will take to the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.300 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI)

Ty France (.300 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.296 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)

SEA Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -159 +136 7.5

